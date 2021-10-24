Baylor Evnen, LLP, welcomes new attorneys

Baylor Evnen, LLP, is pleased to welcome Eric J. Sutton and Sarah A. Meier.
Eric Sutton is a member of the firm’s Workers Compensation Practice Group and has experience in appellate practice. He has argued before the Nebraska Supreme Court and authored briefs to the Nebraska Court of Appeals, Nebraska Supreme Court, and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Sutton grew up in Lincoln and studied history at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. After college, he served as an intern in United States Senator Ben Nelson’s Washington, D.C. office and then worked as an aide to State Senator Burke Harr in the Nebraska Legislature. Sutton received his law degree from William & Mary Law School in Williamsburg, Virginia, where he was a member of William & Mary’s National Moot Court Team, the William & Mary Environmental Law and Policy Review, and elected to the Order of Barristers. After law school, he served as a term law clerk for Judge Riko Bishop of the Nebraska Court of Appeals.
Sarah Meier is a member of the firm’s Commercial Practice Group. Her practice includes real estate, land use, zoning, entity formation and employment law. Prior to joining Baylor Evnen Ms. Meier worked on Capitol Hill, serving as a senior legislative assistant and Rules Committee associate for Representative Liz Cheney (WY-AL). Ms. Meier began her legislative career working for Senator Mike Enzi (R-WY), performing research on policy issues related to Senator Enzi's work on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; and the Budget Committees. She then served as a legislative assistant for Representative Adrian Smith (NE-03), primarily advising on tax policies related to Representative Smith's position on the House Ways and Means Committee.
Ms. Meier received her Bachelor of Arts in History with a minor in Music from the University of Wyoming in 2011. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2021. Though originally from Wyoming, Ms. Meier is excited to be a Husker and continue her career in Nebraska, deepening her ties to the state she learned so much about while working on Capitol Hill.
Located in downtown Lincoln, Baylor Evnen, LLP is a full service law firm assisting corporations, both large and small, as well as individuals and families. The firm has extensive experience in business and commercial law, condemnation, employment, estate planning and probate, commercial and individual litigation, real estate and land use, transportation and workers' compensation.