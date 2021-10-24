Baylor Evnen, LLP, welcomes new attorneys

Baylor Evnen, LLP, is pleased to welcome Eric J. Sutton and Sarah A. Meier.

Eric Sutton is a member of the firm’s Workers Compensation Practice Group and has experience in appellate practice. He has argued before the Nebraska Supreme Court and authored briefs to the Nebraska Court of Appeals, Nebraska Supreme Court, and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Sutton grew up in Lincoln and studied history at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. After college, he served as an intern in United States Senator Ben Nelson’s Washington, D.C. office and then worked as an aide to State Senator Burke Harr in the Nebraska Legislature. Sutton received his law degree from William & Mary Law School in Williamsburg, Virginia, where he was a member of William & Mary’s National Moot Court Team, the William & Mary Environmental Law and Policy Review, and elected to the Order of Barristers. After law school, he served as a term law clerk for Judge Riko Bishop of the Nebraska Court of Appeals.