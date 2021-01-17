Baylor Evnen, LLP welcomes Ann Post as partner

Baylor Evnen LLP is pleased to announce that Ann Post has become a partner of the firm effective January 1, 2021.

Mrs. Post’s practice focuses on real estate development and commercial transactions and includes contracts, business entities (corporations, partnerships and limited liability companies), business transactions, real estate purchase and sale, leasing, zoning and tax increment financing. She is passionate about helping business owners establish the right legal framework to get business done.

