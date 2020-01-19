Baylor Evnen, LLP announces new attorneys

J. Michael Hannon joined Baylor Evnen as a member of the litigation practice group. Hannon practices in the area of general civil litigation. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law with high distinction and served as the research editor for Volume 97 of the Nebraska Law Review. While earning his undergraduate degree, Hannon was a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Board, an NAIA Scholar Athlete, and the 2014 MCAC Conference Player of the Year for the Bellevue University men’s golf team.

Micah Hawker-Boehnke joined Baylor Evnen as a member of the workers’ compensation practice group. Hawker-Boehnke is a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law and served as a law clerk for Iowa’s Third Judicial District prior to joining Baylor Evnen. He was recently admitted to practice law in the state of Iowa and will be working on admission to the Nebraska State Bar. Hawker-Boehnke is a skilled litigator who has earned numerous awards, including awards from the American Academy of Trial Lawyers and the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers. While in law school he also argued a case to Iowa’s Supreme Court.

Located in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, Baylor Evnen, LLP assists corporations, both large and small, as well as individuals and families. The firm has extensive experience in business and commercial law, condemnation, employment, commercial and individual litigation, real estate and land use, transportation and workers’ compensation. For more information on Hannon, Hawker-Boehnke, or Baylor Evnen, LLP, please visit www.baylorevnen.com.