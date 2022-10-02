 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor Evnen, LLP announces new attorney

Makenzie Falcon joined Baylor Evnen as a member of the workers’ compensation and employment practice groups. Falcon is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and served for two years as a Baylor Evnen law clerk prior to passing the bar. She received certificates of concentrated study in human resource law, employment law, and labor law, in addition to the CALI Award in mental health law. Though originally from South Dakota, Falcon is excited to pursue her legal career in Nebraska with Baylor Evnen.

Located in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, Baylor Evnen, LLP assists corporations, both large and small, as well as individuals and families. The firm has extensive experience in business and commercial law, condemnation, employment, commercial and individual litigation, transportation and workers’ compensation. For more information on Makenzie Falcon or Baylor Evnen, LLP, please visit www.baylorevnen.com.

