Baumgartner, Sinica complete Advanced School of Banking

Lincoln, Nebraska — Eric Baumgartner, assistant vice president/digital bank officer, and Misty Sinica, operations officer, recently completed the 2019/2020 Advanced School of Banking.

The second-year session of this course was held October 5 – 9, 2020, in Manhattan, Kansas. The Advanced School of Banking is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and is endorsed by the Colorado, Louisiana, South Dakota and Wyoming Bankers Associations.

The primary teaching tool in Year 2 is a computer-generated bank management simulation program. During this project students worked in teams as “banks,” making critical management decisions required to successfully operate a commercial bank.

Graduation from this two-week School represents over 60 hours of classroom study and 50 hours of independent study to complete banking research projects. This intense course of study is designed to assist bankers in developing operational and managerial skills to better serve the needs of their banks and their communities.

The Schools of Banking, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a jointly owned subsidiary of the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations.

About West Gate Bank

West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.