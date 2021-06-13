Bauer promoted to Lincoln market president

Five Points Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Brady Bauer as Lincoln market president at the full service branch at South 30th and Yankee Hill Road, which will be celebrating three years in Lincoln this June.
Brady Bauer provides nearly 15 years of banking experience to Five Points Bank and as the previous vice president, was responsible for business development and commercial lending. In his new role as Lincoln market president, Bauer will oversee the branch operations, lead the commercial and consumer lending efforts, as well as cash management services for the Lincoln area. Bauer has over a decade of experience in commercial real estate, C&I loans, and consumer lending.
Bauer is originally from Lincoln, graduating from the University of Nebraska with a degree in business management, with an emphasis in accounting and finance. He is currently involved with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA), and sits on the Board of Directors for Friendship Home.
About Five Points Bank
Founded in 1971 by William W. Marshall Jr. and William W. “Bill” Marshall III, Five Points Bank grew from its home in Grand Island to serve communities in Hastings, Kearney, Omaha, La Vista, Lincoln, and Sumner. Five Points Bank is a wholly owned by Hometown Banc Corp, which is majority-owned and operated by the Marshall family.
As of December 31, 2020, Five Points Bank’s holding company had over $2,000,000 in total assets and was the fifth largest Nebraska-based holding company in the state. Not only has Five Points Bank grown in asset size, but it is continually recognized as a banking leader by numerous banking publications such Bankrate.com and Bauer Financial for its overall exceptional safe and sound operation.
The bank has also been named one of the Top 100 Performing Banks for its peer group in the United States by S&P; the only Nebraska bank to achieve this ranking and is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.