Bauer promoted to Lincoln market president

Five Points Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Brady Bauer as Lincoln market president at the full service branch at South 30th and Yankee Hill Road, which will be celebrating three years in Lincoln this June.

Brady Bauer provides nearly 15 years of banking experience to Five Points Bank and as the previous vice president, was responsible for business development and commercial lending. In his new role as Lincoln market president, Bauer will oversee the branch operations, lead the commercial and consumer lending efforts, as well as cash management services for the Lincoln area. Bauer has over a decade of experience in commercial real estate, C&I loans, and consumer lending.

Bauer is originally from Lincoln, graduating from the University of Nebraska with a degree in business management, with an emphasis in accounting and finance. He is currently involved with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA), and sits on the Board of Directors for Friendship Home.

About Five Points Bank