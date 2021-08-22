Bates and Hilger join Cornhusker Bank Team

Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce Brian Bates has been added to the bank’s team and will be serving as vice president/audit manager. Andrew Hilger has also joined the bank and will be serving as credit analysis officer.

Barry Lockard, Cornhusker Bank president/CEO, reports both Bates and Hilger bring a wealth of banking experience with them. Bates’ 30 plus years in banking has qualified him to assure the bank’s internal audit program functions competently and within all regulatory requirements. Hilger’s expertise in analysis of credit documentation is proving as an invaluable asset to the bank.

Mr. Bates is a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and holds a certified financial services auditor designation. He serves as a treasurer for Ceresco’s Sons of American Legion Post 244, and is an active press box volunteer for American Legion summer baseball. Bates reports he is happy to be part of the Cornhusker Bank team as “there is a culture of caring and compassion that resonates throughout the organization.”