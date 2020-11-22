Basler Dermatology welcomes Courtney Mares PA-C

Courtney Mares, PA-C has had a special interest in dermatology for as long as she can remember and is passionate about both her profession and her chosen specialty. She enjoys all aspects of dermatology, but is most interested in diagnosing and treating skin cancer and is well versed in the multiple options of acne treatment. She gets great satisfaction from working with her patients to achieve optimal results.

Mares is originally from Colorado but has been a Huskers fan her whole life. She enjoys trying new coffees, traveling home to snowboard and spending time with her family and friends.

Mares received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in Biological Sciences. From there, she attended Union College’s Physician Assistant Program where she earned her Master’s of Physician Assistant Studies. She is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Call Basler Dermatology today to make an appointment with Courtney Mares 402-421-3335.