Barbara Bartle inducted into AFP Hall of Fame

Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) is pleased to announce that President Barbara Bartle was recently honored as the newest member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals-Nebraska Chapter Fundraising Hall of Fame. The award recognizes outstanding fundraising professionals with more than 15 years of experience working for nonprofits

Bartle has 47 years of experience in fundraising, program development, public engagement, and teaching. During her 10-year tenure at LCF, the Foundation initiated Give to Lincoln Day to support the nonprofit community. In its brief nine-year history, G2LD has raised $33M, including $7M, supporting 448 non-profits in 2020. Lincoln Littles Giving Day was launched in 2018 to provide early childhood education tuition assistance to children from low-to-moderate income families. More than 300 children received assistance from the $1.3M dollars donated the past two years.

This past March, LCF worked with a coalition of partners from the City of Lincoln, local businesses, and philanthropic partners to launch the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund. Nearly $1.3 million has been donated for grants to nonprofits serving vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic.