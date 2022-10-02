 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ballew Hazen announces new shareholder

The law firm of Ballew Hazen PC LLO is pleased to announce that Mary C. Byrd has become a shareholder and partner in the firm and the firm name has now changed to Ballew Hazen Byrd PC LLO.

Ms. Byrd received her undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University and her law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Before joining the firm, she had established her own successful law practice in Lincoln. She will continue to practice exclusively in the family law area, including child custody, divorce, and filiation proceedings.

Ballew Hazen was originally established in 1999. The firm has a specialized state-wide family law trial and appellate practice that has been consistently recognized and ranked by The Best Lawyers in America and U.S. News and World Reports as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in Nebraska. Other members of the firm include John Ballew, Natalie Hazen and retired District Court Judge Steven Burns, of counsel.

