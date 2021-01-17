AuctusIQ wins Gold Brandon Hall Group award

AuctusIQ, a performance-based technology company that helps sales organizations accelerate high growth, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group gold award for excellence in the category of Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools. AuctusIQ’s win was announced by the Brandon Hall Group.

AuctusIQ is built on 25 years of scientific salesforce analytics that helps organizations uncover talent, skills, coaching and sales strategies that drive revenue. The foundation of AuctusIQ is predictive assessment science that has been proven to dramatically improve salesforce production by engaging the right talent and coupling it with deal coaching strategies that can triple win rates and reduce costs.

The AuctusIQ GrowthIQ platform enables sellers to sell smarter at every stage of the sales cycle. It also provides personalized sales coaching feedback that is directly tied to every deal in an organization’s CRM that helps accelerate growth every day, week and quarter.

“Winning an Excellence Award in Technology from the Brandon Hall Group confirms what our customers have discovered – the AuctusIQ systems deliver amazing results by recognizing great talent, implementing proven coaching strategies and driving high performance,” AuctusIQ Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Troy Kanter said.