AuctusIQ wins Gold Brandon Hall Group award

AuctusIQ, a performance-based technology company that helps sales organizations accelerate high growth, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group gold award for excellence in the category of Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools. AuctusIQ’s win was announced by the Brandon Hall Group.
AuctusIQ is built on 25 years of scientific salesforce analytics that helps organizations uncover talent, skills, coaching and sales strategies that drive revenue. The foundation of AuctusIQ is predictive assessment science that has been proven to dramatically improve salesforce production by engaging the right talent and coupling it with deal coaching strategies that can triple win rates and reduce costs.
The AuctusIQ GrowthIQ platform enables sellers to sell smarter at every stage of the sales cycle. It also provides personalized sales coaching feedback that is directly tied to every deal in an organization’s CRM that helps accelerate growth every day, week and quarter.
“Winning an Excellence Award in Technology from the Brandon Hall Group confirms what our customers have discovered – the AuctusIQ systems deliver amazing results by recognizing great talent, implementing proven coaching strategies and driving high performance,” AuctusIQ Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Troy Kanter said.
A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, along with Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives, evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria: Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?; Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?; Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?; Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?
“Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt,” said Brandon Hall Group chief operating officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations’ success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. This is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology.”
To learn more about AuctusIQ, visit www.auctusiq.com.