AuctusIQ doubles in growth, expands executive team

AuctusIQ, a performance-based technology company that helps sales organizations accelerate growth, has more than doubled in size and revenue during the last 12 months. AuctusIQ is a global company that is based in Lincoln and led by co-founders Troy Kanter and Courtney McCashland.
To keep pace with its growth, AuctusIQ recently added to its executive team. Tim Geisert has been brought on as a partner and will work with Kanter and McCashland to develop plans for continued and sustained growth. AuctusIQ was formed by Kanter, the company’s CEO, and McCashland, chief of science and strategy, in 2018 to help companies develop their talent, skills and coaching to drive revenue growth.
Before joining AuctusIQ, Geisert served as senior vice president of Engage2Excel (E2E), a company dedicated to helping customers create engaging candidate and employee experiences. In his role, Geisert led E2E’s sales team to implement the AuctusIQ platform. As a result, E2E doubled its sales revenue and win rate.
“I’ve seen firsthand how the AuctusIQ platform transformed a sales team, and I’m eager to show our customers what our proven, science-based system can do to meet their business goals,” Geisert said. “When we started using AuctusIQ’s system at E2E, our team had a winning system in place and we started seeing results immediately.”
Before he joined E2E, Geisert served as chief marketing officer for Miller Heiman Group, was vice president of HR executive sales at Kenexa, an IBM Company, and was part of Kenexa’s senior leadership team. Kenexa was co-founded by Kanter, who served as chief operating officer and head of sales when it was acquired.
“Tim is a metrics-driven executive who brings a wealth of knowledge about sales and marketing to his role at AuctusIQ,” Kanter said. “When you look at his track record, Tim has the ability to drive revenue and growth for the company and our clients.”
AuctusIQ is built on 25 years of scientific salesforce analytics, data modeling and applied market studies to undercover the talent, skills, coaching and sales strategies that accelerate growth and optimize commercial results. AuctusIQ is based on predictive assessment science to more than double salesforce production through engaging the right talent and is applied through deal coaching strategies that have, in some cases, tripled average win rates while reducing the costs associated with unproductive activity. To learn more about AuctusIQ, visit www.auctusiq.com.
