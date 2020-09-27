AuctusIQ doubles in growth, expands executive team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AuctusIQ, a performance-based technology company that helps sales organizations accelerate growth, has more than doubled in size and revenue during the last 12 months. AuctusIQ is a global company that is based in Lincoln and led by co-founders Troy Kanter and Courtney McCashland.

To keep pace with its growth, AuctusIQ recently added to its executive team. Tim Geisert has been brought on as a partner and will work with Kanter and McCashland to develop plans for continued and sustained growth. AuctusIQ was formed by Kanter, the company’s CEO, and McCashland, chief of science and strategy, in 2018 to help companies develop their talent, skills and coaching to drive revenue growth.

Before joining AuctusIQ, Geisert served as senior vice president of Engage2Excel (E2E), a company dedicated to helping customers create engaging candidate and employee experiences. In his role, Geisert led E2E’s sales team to implement the AuctusIQ platform. As a result, E2E doubled its sales revenue and win rate.