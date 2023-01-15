Attorney Jonathan J. Lederer joins Crosby Guenzel LLP

Crosby Guenzel LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Jonathan Lederer as an attorney of the firm. Lederer joined the firm as a law clerk in 2021 and received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Lederer’s practice will focus on commercial law, employment law, civil litigation, entity formation and governance, real estate, cooperative law, creditor’s rights, and wills and probate. Lederer is a native of and currently resides in Lincoln.