Attorney joins Friedman Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.

Friedman Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O announces the arrival of a new attorney to its office in Lincoln, Nebraska.

We are pleased to announce Meaghan A. Geraghty joined the firm this fall, moving back from practicing law in Bozeman, Montana. Ms. Geraghty received her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Political Science, cum laude, from Bowling Green State University. Upon graduation she was awarded a U.S. Fulbright Fellowship to Hong Kong.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following her return, she worked as a case manager for the mental health community. This experience prompted her to become a Registered Nurse, graduating from Kent State University. Upon graduation she worked at the bedside for several years, caring for diverse patient populations.

Ms. Geraghty’s passion for advocacy led her to obtain her Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. While at Nebraska Law, she was a member of the trial team, chosen as a member of the Order of the Barristers, and awarded the Pat Gies Memorial Award and Clinical Legal Educators Outstanding Clinical Student Award. She also received CALI awards for public health law and Civil Clinic.

Ms. Geraghty maintains her nursing license and is a member of the American Nurses Association, the American Association for Justice, and Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys. Her practice focuses on medical malpractice and negligence, personal injury, birth injury, wrongful death, nursing home abuse, civil rights litigation, and catastrophic injuries.