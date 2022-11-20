 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Assurity names Tania Carroll to sales management role

Assurity Life Insurance Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Tania Carroll to worksite internal sales manager. In her new role she will manage Assurity’s team of worksite regional sales coordinators nationwide to increase sales opportunities and growth.

Carroll joined the Assurity team as a regional sales associate in 2016 and moved to a regional sales coordinator in 2017.

“We are excited to have Tania in this role. Her experience along with her natural leadership style makes her a real asset to the worksite sales team,” said Jack Douglas, vice president of worksite sales.

Carroll earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and lives in Kansas City, Mo.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Kelsey Bailey, claims resolution specialist, revenue cycle services (RCS); Kristina Findley, d…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News