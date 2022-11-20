Assurity names Tania Carroll to sales management role

Assurity Life Insurance Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Tania Carroll to worksite internal sales manager. In her new role she will manage Assurity’s team of worksite regional sales coordinators nationwide to increase sales opportunities and growth.

Carroll joined the Assurity team as a regional sales associate in 2016 and moved to a regional sales coordinator in 2017.

“We are excited to have Tania in this role. Her experience along with her natural leadership style makes her a real asset to the worksite sales team,” said Jack Douglas, vice president of worksite sales.

Carroll earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and lives in Kansas City, Mo.