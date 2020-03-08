Assurity names Benson senior director, actuary

Assurity Life Insurance Company has promoted Tara Benson, FSA, MAAA to senior director and actuary, Product Management. She will continue to lead Assurity’s Product Management department, where she has been director since 2017.

Benson has held several actuarial positions at Assurity and its predecessor companies over the past 22 years. She currently provides leadership in designing and implementing a range of life, supplemental health and annuity products, and serves as the illustration actuary for Assurity.

“I’ve been able to take a lead role in guiding Assurity’s products over the last few years, and I’m excited to continue the incredible progress we’ve made,” Benson said. “I’m looking forward to the innovative products and solutions we’ll be able to deliver in the future.”

Benson graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science. She is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and served on the Nebraska Actuaries Club Board of Directors from 2015 to 2018. She currently serves on the UNL Actuarial Science Advisory Board.