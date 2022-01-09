Asmus joins Nebraska Community Foundation

Lincoln – Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Kara Asmus to its talented team of professionals committed to building stronger communities and a greater Nebraska.

As NCF’s new affiliated fund development coordinator for East-Central Nebraska, Asmus will work with volunteer leaders to build community awareness, conduct fundraising efforts and increase community impact through grantmaking and citizen engagement.

Prior to joining NCF, Asmus led multiple programs for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, including “Drive for Five,” a workforce development and talent-attraction initiative. Her extensive work history also includes leadership roles with the Mid-America Council Boy Scouts of America, Columbus’ Downtown Business Association and the Columbus Telegram.

Asmus has also served as a member of the Columbus Area Future Fund Advisory Committee, an NCF affiliated fund. Other volunteer experience includes UNL Extension, Columbus Public Schools Foundation, United Way and the Columbus Jaycees, among many other organizations.