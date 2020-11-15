Aschwege joins Lincoln Lutheran Middle and High School

Lincoln Lutheran Middle and High School welcomes Peg Aschwege as their new director of marketing and communications. It is a newly-created position, implemented as part of the school's strategic planning process.

Aschwege brings 20 years of marketing and public relations to this position. "Now more than ever - schools everywhere are doing inspiring work", says Aschwege. "I'm looking forward to touting the positive things happening here and being a part of this incredible staff."