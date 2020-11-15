Aschwege joins Lincoln Lutheran Middle and High School

 Skip to main content
Lincoln Lutheran Middle and High School welcomes Peg Aschwege as their new director of marketing and communications. It is a newly-created position, implemented as part of the school's strategic planning process.

Aschwege brings 20 years of marketing and public relations to this position. "Now more than ever - schools everywhere are doing inspiring work", says Aschwege. "I'm looking forward to touting the positive things happening here and being a part of this incredible staff."

