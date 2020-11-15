Arbor Day Foundation promotes Eisenhart, Wilinsky

The Arbor Day Foundation is pleased to announce the promotion of Abbie Eisenhart to senior manager, partner relationships, and Ben Wilinsky to senior manager, corporate partnerships.

Eisenhart joined the Arbor Day Foundation in February, 2013 as the manager of the Community Tree Recovery program. In 2018, she was promoted to manager, partner relationships, on the Corporate Partnerships team. As senior manager, partner relationships, she will continue to manage key corporate partners while leading the strategic direction of all corporate partners’ service experience.

Wilinsky joined the Arbor Day Foundation in September, 2017 as a manager of corporate partnerships. As senior manager, corporate partnerships, he will identify, foster, and develop innovative offerings for the Corporate Partnerships team, including technology, tools, and programmatic solutions that will meet the sustainability goals of the foundation’s corporate partners.

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. During the last 47 years, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. More information is available at arborday.org.