Annie Adams named Olsson’s senior director of operations

Annie Adams has been named senior director of operations at Olsson. Adams will oversee the firm’s operations and project support functions and serve on Olsson’s senior leadership team. She will consult with employees and leaders to drive project success, while working to increase efficiencies and grow operations.

“It’s an honor to lead the incredible employees in the operations and project support groups at Olsson,” Adams said. “I’m passionate about helping our Olsson teams run strong businesses while serving our clients across the nation.”

Adams joined Olsson in 2000. Among other roles, she led the firm’s accounting team for a decade prior to being promoted to director of operations in 2017. As a director, she built the operations team and led essential systems and functions to keep the firm running well.

“I’ve been lucky to have worked with Annie directly on numerous projects and her passion for our people and seeing them succeed is evident in all she does,” said Olsson CEO Brad Strittmatter. “She understands what project success looks like and what drives our teams to be successful.”

Adams, a native of Polk, Nebraska, graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Olsson is an engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.