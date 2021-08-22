Ann Ames named VP of State Government Affairs

Kinetic has named Ann Ames as the vice president of state government affairs for Nebraska. Ames most recently served as deputy chief administrative officer for Lancaster County. In that role, she managed strategic planning as well as serving as a liaison between various local, state and federal agencies.

“Ann’s deep experience in local state and federal agencies is invaluable to Kinetic as we continue our multi-year $2 billion fiber investment and buildout across our 18-state footprint,” said Brad Hedrick, president of state operations in Nebraska. “She knows how to work across multiple groups, both public and private, to make these projects happen. We are proud to have Ann join Kinetic.”

In addition to her time with Lancaster County, Ames served as executive director of the Papillion community foundation where she led efforts in budgeting, compliance, grants, community events, fundraising and more. She also worked closely with the mayor’s office and other city officials to develop legislation, implement community events and help build local business.