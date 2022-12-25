Genesis Psychiatric Group is pleased to welcome Andrew Corbin, PMHNP-BC, to their group practice. Mr. Corbin is a Board Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Nursing at Union College and his Masters of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Corbin has experience working with the adult population on an inpatient medical, residential, and psychiatric setting as well as served as a clinical instructor for undergraduate nursing students while in graduate school. Corbin can provide psychiatric evaluations and psychopharmacological management to individuals age eighteen and older. For more information or to schedule an appointment please call 402-454-7454.
Andrew Corbin, NP, joins Genesis Psychiatric Group, LLC
