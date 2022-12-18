Amy Pappas joins Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln welcomes Amy Pappas as the new director of operations. Most recently, she served as the associate director at the People’s City Mission. She has a long history of working for nonprofits in the Lincoln community and is looking forward to using her multitude of talents to help families in Lincoln find safe, affordable housing.
Pappas recently received the Human Services Individual Award from the Lincoln Homeless Coalition and was a top finalist for the Excellence in Nonprofit Award for the 2022 Inspire: Celebrating Women Awards.
Habitat Lincoln has partnered with more than 189 local families, serving more than 840 men, women, and children through the construction of new single-family homes, as well as simple and critical repair projects. Get involved at lincolnhabitat.org.