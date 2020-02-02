Amy Harnisch joins Lincoln Journal Star

The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Amy Harnisch to its growing Lincoln Sales Team.  Harnisch brings over 20 of experience in the area of business to business sales and marketing.  She joins the Territory sales team, primarily focusing on retail print and digital advertising with local advertisers.

To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Amy Harnisch at 402-473-7274 or aharnisch@journalstar.com.

