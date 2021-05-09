Amy Agena joins Cheney Ridge Family Medical Clinic

Cheney Ridge Family Medical Clinic welcomes Physician Assistant Amy Agena, PA-C. Agena joins Dr. Patrick Bertolini and Julie Wiekamp, PA-C.
“My entire career has been devoted to family practice. I enjoy providing comprehensive health care for patients of all ages and through all stages of life,” says Agena. “It’s great to be able to provide this continuity of care over time.”
In addition to overall care, special areas of interest include: pediatric and adolescent care; preventative care; Diabetes.
Cheney Ridge Family Medical Clinic is located at 3540 Village Dr., Suite 100. To learn more about Amy Agena, visit bryanhealth.org/AmyAgena. To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-3885.