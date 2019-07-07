{{featured_button_text}}
Ameritas honored with Prosper Lincoln Step Up Award

From left, Rich Claussen, Prosper Lincoln’s ambassador for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, JoAnn Martin, chief executive officer of Ameritas and Liz Ring Carlson, 2nd vice president, Corporate Communications and Community Relations at Ameritas.

Rich Claussen, Prosper Lincoln’s ambassador for Innovation & Entrepreneurship presented Ameritas with the Prosper Lincoln Step Up award.

Ameritas, a national insurance, employee benefits and financial services company headquartered in Lincoln, was one of the first investors in the Future Builders Challenge and continues to be a supporter. Ameritas associates have participated in Reverse Pitch and State of the Practice events to recruit tech talent for Lincoln. And CEO JoAnn Martin has been one of the tri-chairs of the Prosper Lincoln community agenda since its inception.

"It's no surprise to anyone that Ameritas continues to be a leader in supporting things that matter in our community,” said Claussen. “They have shared their time, talent and treasure to help make Lincoln the white-hot epicenter of the Silicon Prairie."

“Serving our communities is a core value for Ameritas, Martin said. “By contributing to programs like Prosper Lincoln, Ameritas is helping develop the innovative and entrepreneurial skills of tomorrows leaders.”

Learn more at ProsperLincoln.org.

