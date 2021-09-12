Ameritas elects Nagengast to senior leadership role

Effective August 19, Heather Nagengast was elected president of Ameritas Investment Company, LLC / Ameritas Advisory Services, Ryan Beasley, Ameritas executive vice president - individual division, announced.

Nagengast joined Ameritas in 2013 and most recently served as senior vice president, agency & advisor distribution with AIC / AAS. In that role, she led all operational functions, drove business development, and was instrumental in setting the organization’s strategic vision for the future.

“Heather’s keen insight and experience facilitating growth while also leading day-to-day functions make her the right choice for this important role at Ameritas,” Beasley said. “She is passionate about helping our colleagues in the field leverage the wealth management tools we offer to help our customers lead more fulfilling lives.”

She has more than 30 years of experience in financial services and accounting. Nagengast earned a B.S. degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and holds the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 53 securities licenses.

Nagengast serves on the board of directors of Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. She is a member of Women in Insurance and Financial Services.