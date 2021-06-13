Ameritas announces recent officer elections

Ameritas President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Lester announces the following officer elections, effective June 1.
Teresa A. “Terry” Applegate joined Ameritas as vice president, procurement. Applegate has over 20 years of experience in providing strategic sourcing, procurement, and supply management for leading healthcare, financial services, and consumer packaged goods companies. She earned her M.B.A. degree from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida and her Bachelor of Arts from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. Applegate has her Certified Purchasing Management certification.
Richard A. “Aaron” Berthold was elected second vice president, customer service for Ameritas Investment Company, LLC and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. His previous position was director, customer service. Berthold earned a Master of Arts in management with an emphasis in leadership from Doane College in Lincoln, Nebraska, and a Bachelor of Science in Education-Business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He holds the FINRA Series 4, 7, 24, 53 and 66 securities licenses.
Shelia M. Reed joined Ameritas as vice president, business engagement and strategy for the retirement plans division. Reed has over 20 years of experience in building brands, products, and multi-channel marketing strategies and platforms that assist companies in times of expansion and growth. She is currently the chapter co-chair for the Women in Pension Network and the chapter co-chair for the 50/50 Women on Boards. She earned her Bachelor of Science in business management and marketing from the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee.
John J. Kasparek was elected second vice president, facilities. Kasparek has been with Ameritas for 30 years. His previous title was director, corporate facilities. Kasparek graduated from Southeast Community College-Milford in Nebraska and he is currently a member of the International Facilities Managers Association.
Steve P. Stahly joined the Ameritas team as vice president, tax. Stahly has over 25 years’ experience at publicly traded insurance companies and in public accounting. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Stahly also has attained a Certified Public Accounting certification.
Julie K. Zehr was elected second vice president, underwriting for the group division. Zehr has been with Ameritas for over 20 years. Her previous position was director, underwriting. Zehr earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Nebraska.