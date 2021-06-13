Ameritas announces recent officer elections

Ameritas President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Lester announces the following officer elections, effective June 1.

Teresa A. “Terry” Applegate joined Ameritas as vice president, procurement. Applegate has over 20 years of experience in providing strategic sourcing, procurement, and supply management for leading healthcare, financial services, and consumer packaged goods companies. She earned her M.B.A. degree from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida and her Bachelor of Arts from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. Applegate has her Certified Purchasing Management certification.

Richard A. “Aaron” Berthold was elected second vice president, customer service for Ameritas Investment Company, LLC and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. His previous position was director, customer service. Berthold earned a Master of Arts in management with an emphasis in leadership from Doane College in Lincoln, Nebraska, and a Bachelor of Science in Education-Business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He holds the FINRA Series 4, 7, 24, 53 and 66 securities licenses.