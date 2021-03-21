Ameritas announces recent officer elections

Ameritas President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Lester announces the following officer elections, effective March 1.

Michael R. “Mike” Gatliff was elected vice president – investments. His previous position was director, investments – portfolio management. Gatliff earned a bachelor’s degree in international business from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska. He holds the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) professional designation and serves on the CFA Society of Nebraska board of directors.

Nathan D. Rivera was elected second vice president – digital products and channels. His previous position was director – digital and social media. Rivera earned a bachelor’s degree in interactive digital media with an emphasis in visual imaging from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. He is a member of the American Marketing Association and Association of National Advertisers.

Corey A. Vondrak was elected second vice president – creative services. His previous title was director – creative services. Vondrak earned a Bachelor of Science in graphic design from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. He is a member of the American Institute of Graphic Arts, American Marketing Association and Association of National Advertisers.

Blinda D. Weber was elected vice president – information technology. Her previous title was vice president – service. Weber earned a bachelor’s degree from Doane University in Crete, Nebraska. She holds the LLIF (LIMRA Leadership Institute Fellow) professional designation and Project, Program and Portfolio Management Certification. Weber serves on LOMA’s business systems committee and LIMRA’s digital systems committee.