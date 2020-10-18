Ameritas announces recent officer elections

Daryl Bell was elected vice president – actuarial for the individual division. His previous position was second vice president – actuarial.

Bell earned a B.S. degree and Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). He holds the professional designation of FSA (Fellow of the Society of Actuaries) and is a member of the AAA (American Academy of Actuaries). Bell serves as a trustee of the Lutheran Education Foundation.

Shannon Berry was elected second vice president – practice management for the individual division. Her previous position was director – sales training and education.

Berry earned a B.S. degree in management from Bellevue University. She holds the professional designations of FLMI (Fellow Life Management Institute) and CLU (Certified Life Underwriter). Berry also holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 66 registrations, and is a licensed life, health and property insurance agent. She is a member of FPA (Financial Planning Association), Women in Financial Services and NAIFA (National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors).