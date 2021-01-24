Ameritas announces recent officer elections

Tamara “Tammy” Barry was elected second vice president – sales support and client management. Her previous position was director – sales and marketing. She has over 25 years of experience with Ameritas.

Barry earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with an emphasis in business marketing. She is an active member in several local industry associations and supports the Lancaster County Child Advocacy Center as a volunteer and past board president.

Douglas “Doug” Garrison was elected vice president – information security. He recently joined Ameritas with over 25 years of experience in the technology industry.

Garrison holds the professional designations of CISSP (certified information systems security professional), CCSP (certified cloud security professional) and CISA (certified information systems auditor).

Matthew “Matt” Kinsella was elected vice president and chief compliance officer for Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Investment Company, LLC. He recently joined Ameritas with nearly 15 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry.

Kinsella earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He holds the professional designations of AIF (accredited investment fiduciary) and CRCP (certified regulatory and compliance professional). Kinsella holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 66 registrations and is a licensed Nebraska life and annuity insurance agent.