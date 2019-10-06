Lincoln, Nebraska, (October 2, 2019) – Ameritas Chair JoAnn Martin announces the following officer elections, effective Oct. 1, 2019.
Daryl Bell was elected second vice president and associate actuary – corporate actuarial. His previous position was director and assistant actuary – corporate actuarial. Bell earned a B.S. degree and Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). He holds the professional designation of FSA (Fellow of the Society of Actuaries) and is a member of the AAA (American Academy of Actuaries). Bell serves as a trustee of the Lutheran Education Foundation.
Heather Jansen was elected vice president of wealth management and investment services. She was also elected senior vice president – operations of Ameritas Investment Corp. Previously, she served as vice president – retail sales of AIC. Jansen earned a B.S. degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Nebraska Omaha. She holds the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 53 securities licenses.
Shreejit Nair was elected vice president – information technology. His previous position was second vice president – information technology, architecture. Nair earned a Bachelor of Technology degree in electronics engineering from Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, India, and an MBA degree from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business, Bloomington, Ind.
David Rogers was elected vice president – retirement plans sales and relationship management. He recently joined Ameritas after a nearly 22-year career in the financial services industry.Rogers earned a B.S. degree in accounting from LaSalle University, Philadelphia, Penn.
Craig Schommer was elected vice president of actuarial – life product development. His previous position was second vice president and associate actuary – individual product management. Schommer earned a B.B.A. degree in actuarial science from UNL. He holds the professional designation of FSA (Fellow of the Society of Actuaries) and is a member of AAA (American Academy of Actuaries). Schommer serves as secretary and treasurer for the Nebraska Actuaries Club board of directors.
Michael Shoemaker recently rejoined the company as vice president and managing director – capital markets for Ameritas Investment Corp. He manages AIC public finance. Shoemaker earned a B.S. degree in finance from UNL. He also studied at The Wharton School – Securities Industries Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Penn. Shoemaker holds the FINRA Series 3, 7, 53, 63 and 65 securities licenses.
Haifeng Wang was elected second vice president and associate actuary – corporate actuarial. She recently joined Ameritas with nearly 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. Wang earned a B.S. degree in finance from Remin University, Beijing, China, and a M.S. degree in energy and mineral economics from Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Penn. She holds the professional designation of FSA (Fellow of the Society of Actuaries) and is a member of the AAA (American Academy of Actuaries).