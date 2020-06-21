Ameritas announces recent officer elections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ameritas President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Lester announces the following officer elections, effective June 1.

Scott Holechek was elected second vice president – business development in retirement plans. His previous title was second vice president – client relationship services. Holechek earned a B.A. degree with an emphasis in finance, accounting and management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He holds the professional designation of FLMI (Fellow, Life Management Institute) and CEBS (Certified Employee Benefit Specialist). Holechek holds the FINRA Series 6 securities license. He is the past president and current education committee member of the Nebraska International ISCEBS (Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists) and serves on the LOMA retirement committee.

Laura Fender was elected senior vice president and controller – accounting and finance. She recently joined Ameritas with senior-level experience in the financial services industry. Fender earned a B.S.B.A degree in accounting from Creighton University. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants. Fender also serves on the Completely Kids, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and FEI (Financial Executives International) Omaha chapter boards of directors.