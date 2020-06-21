Ameritas announces recent officer elections

Ameritas President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Lester announces the following officer elections, effective June 1.
Scott Holechek was elected second vice president – business development in retirement plans. His previous title was second vice president – client relationship services. Holechek earned a B.A. degree with an emphasis in finance, accounting and management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He holds the professional designation of FLMI (Fellow, Life Management Institute) and CEBS (Certified Employee Benefit Specialist). Holechek holds the FINRA Series 6 securities license. He is the past president and current education committee member of the Nebraska International ISCEBS (Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists) and serves on the LOMA retirement committee.
Laura Fender was elected senior vice president and controller – accounting and finance. She recently joined Ameritas with senior-level experience in the financial services industry. Fender earned a B.S.B.A degree in accounting from Creighton University. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants. Fender also serves on the Completely Kids, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and FEI (Financial Executives International) Omaha chapter boards of directors.
Christy Neighbors was elected senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company, Ameritas Holding Company and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. Neighbors will continue to hold the title for Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Her previous title was senior vice president, assistant corporate secretary. Neighbors earned a B.A. degree in psychology and a minor in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Neighbors has practiced law in Nebraska for over two decades. She holds the professional designation of ALMI (Associate, Life Management Institute). Neighbors serves as the ACLI (American Council of Life Insurers) legal section chair-elect and is secretary and board member for the Nebraska Insurance Federation. In 2015, Neighbors received the NAIC Dineen Award for her outstanding service and contribution to state regulation of insurance.
Robert Sharp was elected head of the independent distribution channel. His previous position was vice president – shared distribution sales development. Sharp earned a B.S. degree in economics from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He also studied at West Virginia University, Morgantown, where he earned a B.S. degree in finance and a Juris Doctor. He is a member of AALU (Leadership for Advanced Life Underwriting) and LIMRA (Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association). Sharp holds the FINRA Series 6 securities license and is a licensed life and health insurance agent. Sharp also serves on the Flatwater Shakespeare Company board of directors.
