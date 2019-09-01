Ameritas Investment Corp. introduces its public finance team that will be responsible for leading municipal bond financing. AIC public finance serves Nebraska communities from the Ameritas home office in Lincoln. AIC has been in the public finance business for over 20 years and is a consistent leader in underwriting bonds for issuers throughout Nebraska. AIC provides underwriting services, resulting in more dollar volume and number of issues for each of the last 14 years. AIC continually ranks as a top financial firm, underwriting bond issues of $10 million and under.
Michael Shoemaker rejoined Ameritas as vice president and managing director – capital markets, and he will manage AIC public finance. Shoemaker earned a B.S. degree in finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and studied at The Wharton School – Securities Industries Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. Shoemaker has 33 years of experience in the investment industry and has been affiliated with AIC for 21 years. He was vice president – fixed income trading and underwriting with AIC for 15 years and most recently was a partner in his own independent investment firm which offered securities and advisory services through AIC.
Jennifer Kobza serves as vice president – public finance. Kobza earned a B.S.B.A. degree in finance and accounting and her M.B.A. from Creighton University, College of Business Administration in Omaha. Kobza has 12 years of experience in public finance and has been with AIC for four years. Kobza is experienced in providing investment banking services to a variety of municipal issuers, including: sanitary and improvement districts, school districts, cities, counties, healthcare and higher education institutions and public power districts. In addition, she is registered to provide municipal advisory services.
John Trecek also serves as vice president – public finance. Trecek earned a B.A. degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a J.D. from UNL. Trecek has 34 years of experience in public finance and has been affiliated with AIC for almost 20 years. He specializes in the issuance of tax-exempt and taxable bond obligations and is registered to provide municipal advisory services.
“Ameritas is excited for this team to lead our public finance area of AIC,” said Ryan Beasley, executive vice president – individual division. “Ameritas has a long and proud legacy of supporting new and improvement projects in our Nebraska communities. We value our customers and pride ourselves in the services we provide.”