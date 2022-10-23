 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ameritas announces newly elected officers

Ameritas president and CEO Bill Lester announces the following officer elections.

Paula Hodges was promoted to vice president, actuarial at Ameritas. Hodges was previously second vice president, actuarial. She holds a Bachelor of Science in math and computer science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt from the American Society for Quality.

Tim Von Ebers was hired effective Sept. 6, holding the title of rvp, sales and distribution at Ameritas. Von Ebers was previous vice president, life and annuity sales at Ohio National Financial Services. He is a Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant and is licensed in life and health insurance.

Grant Smiley was promoted to vice president, investment operations at Ameritas. He was previously the second vice president, investment system operations. Smiley holds a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University.

