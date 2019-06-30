Always making herself and the people around her better!

Work USA, Inc. would like to recognize an outstanding person who accomplished an outstanding milestone. We are celebrating our good fortune and great pleasure of working with Dena Deschene for over 20 years!
Deschene helped start and grow Work USA, Inc. from the start March 1, 1999. Her trademark is hard work, dedication and attention to detail. Her ability to keep track of every commitment she makes or commitments she takes can frighten a mere mortal. You tell her you will do something or if she tells you she will do something, you can bet it will be recorded and follow-up will happen! She was introduced to the Franklin Planner in 1991 and it has never left her side.
The staff here at Work USA, Inc. would like to thank Deschene for everything she is and everything she brings to work each and every day.
“Before Work USA, Inc. Dena and I worked together at another company for nearly eight years. There, her responsibilities were assisting in operations, HR, payroll and overall company compliance to high standards. I know our current success is directly related to her presence and we would not be where we are today without her.” Dave Masilko, owner/president Work USA, Inc.
Work USA, Inc. “Diversified Employment Specialist” is a locally owned employment agency catering to Lincoln and surrounding areas.