Alvine Engineering welcomes Jeff Johnson

Alvine Engineering is excited to welcome Jeff Johnson to our Lincoln office as a senior electrical engineer and project manager. Johnson has over 17 years of experience as an electrical engineer and telecommunications/life safety designer. He is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in multiple states and is a Registered Communications Distribution Designer (RCDD).
Throughout his career, Johnson's work has encompassed projects in various market sectors, including government, education, corporate, healthcare, hospitality, retail/restaurant, industrial and religious facilities. His leadership, technical skills and active communication allow him to collaborate with multi-disciplined teams to bring innovative solutions to complex problems unique to each client.
Johnson is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and served as a captain in the United States Marine Corps as a logistics officer. In his spare time, he enjoys living on a farm with his wife, Anne, and their five children. Together, they raise and show cattle, horses, sheep and pigs. He also volunteers and is active in 4-H, Junior Achievement, Knights of Columbus and his parish.