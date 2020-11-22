ALLO for Education completes sixth year of giving

For the sixth year, ALLO Communications has supported local schools with its ALLO for Education referral program. This year, donations across ALLO communities totaled more than $172,000. Donations will be made to local schools in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gering, Hastings, Imperial, Lincoln, Ogallala, North Platte, and Scottsbluff in Nebraska, as well as Fort Morgan and Breckenridge in Colorado.

“At ALLO, we are dedicated to bridging the digital gap with superior technology and local values. The best way to inspire progress and innovation is to start with our kids, educators, and schools, and that’s why the ALLO for Education campaign was developed,” ALLO President Brad Moline said. “ALLO and Nelnet have a specific focus on education and supporting students and educators in our communities.”

For each new customer who chose ALLO high-speed internet, TV, or phone service between July and September, ALLO donated $50 to the local school district of the customer’s choosing. Since starting the program, ALLO has donated almost $400,000 to local schools.

“Technology is now an absolute necessity in the classroom and at home. ALLO’s all-fiber network offers unmatched speed, giving students the opportunity to explore far beyond the walls of their school. These funds for our schools, so they can work to stay ahead of the technology curve, are essential to our students’ success,” Moline said. The donations will be targeted for the schools to invest in technologyrelated items and enhancements.