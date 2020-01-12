AIA NE announces 2020 Board of Directors

AIA NE announces 2020 Board of Directors

{{featured_button_text}}

The American Institute of Architects, Nebraska Chapter, announces the election of their 2020 Board of Directors.

President, Michael Sinclair, AIA, Schemmer; President-Elect, Dan Grasso, AIA, Sinclair Hille Architects; Secretary, Michael Alley, AIA, Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture; Treasurer, Matthew DeBoer, AIA, HDR. Directors: Troy Keilig, AIA, CMBA Architects; Greg Galbreath, AIA, RDG Planning & Design. Associate directors: Emily Roesler, Associate AIA, DLR Group, Trevor Watson, Associate AIA, Archi + Etc. and Past President, Vanessa Schutte, AIA, DLR Group.

The American Institute of Architects is the voice of the architectural profession and the resource for its members in service to society. www.aiane.org

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News