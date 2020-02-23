AHSGR welcomes Aaron Farber as ED

You are the owner of this article.
Farber

The American Historical Society of Germans from Russia introduced Aaron Farber as the executive director of its Lincoln headquarters this February.

He joins AHSGR after serving various leadership positions in Lincoln, including executive director of the Fallbrook YMCA.

Established in 1968, AHSGR is an international organization dedicated to the history, cultural heritage, and genealogy of German Russians.

