Agilx reaches milestone year

Agilx, a custom software development company located in The Haymarket in Lincoln, Nebraska, celebrated 10 years of business this March.

Agilx opened its doors on March 27, 2011 when CEO Dustin Clonch and COO Jake McElroy joined forces after working together in previous roles. Since opening its doors, Agilx has had the pleasure of working with clients across diverse industries to develop custom software that provides solutions to needs clients have identified within their own businesses. Industries Agilx currently works with include agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, outdoor sports, finance, and much more.

Throughout its first decade of business, Agilx has outgrown two office spaces and added many employees to the team; there are currently 19 employees occupying Agilx’s largest office yet. Each employee is dedicated and focused on providing the best client experience, all the way from the initial planning phase, to software development, to quality assurance, and everything in between.

If you’ve identified a need for custom software in your own business or just want to chat about how custom software could improve your current business practices, Agilx would love to speak with you! Please call us at (402) 817-4313 or email us at support@agilx.com.