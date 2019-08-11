The physicians of Advanced Medical Imaging (AMI) are pleased to welcome Dr. Kenneth “Jake” Burton, in the practice of Diagnostic Radiology.
Originally from McCook, Dr. Burton completed his radiology residency at the UAB Health Systems in Birmingham, Alabama. His intern year was spent at Baptist Health Systems also in Birmingham. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and his undergraduate years were spent at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.
Dr. Burton started at AMI at the beginning of August. Before that, he served as chief of radiology at Russell Medical Center in Birmingham. His professional affiliations include the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), American College of Radiology (ACR), American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) and Alabama Academy of Radiology.
After 20 years in Alabama, Dr. Burton is excited to move back to Nebraska and be closer to family and friends. This will be his wife and two son's first time living in Nebraska. He looks forward to showing them “The Good Life.” In his leisure time, Dr. Burton enjoys exercising and playing guitar.
Advanced Medical Imaging is the largest independent radiology group in Nebraska. They serve the Lincoln area with a full-service imaging center and upcoming surgery center. AMI is the sole radiology provider for nearly half of the Critical Access Hospitals in rural Nebraska and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.