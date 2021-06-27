ACLU congratulates board officers, returning members

For over 50 years in Nebraska, the ACLU has worked in courts, the Nebraska Legislature, and communities to protect the constitutional and individual rights of all people.

The ACLU of Nebraska congratulates its new board officers and returning board members. During their May 2021 meeting, board members approved the following nominations: Ashlei Spivey (president and equity and inclusion officer), Karson Kampfe (1st vice president), Marj Plumb (2nd vice president), Molly Brummond (secretary), Michael Berry (treasurer), and Andrew Aleman (national board representative).

The new positions follow the annual board election, in which four incumbents were re-elected by ACLU of Nebraska members: Andrew Aleman,Molly Brummond, Stephen Jackson and Ashlei Spivey.