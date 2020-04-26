Abby Lehr named administrator of Sumner Place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are very excited to announce Abby Lehr as our administrator of Sumner Place Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation! Lehr joined our Sumner Place family in 2015 as our people development coordinator. She has done an exceptional job selecting and developing team members who radiate warmth, compassion and respect in all that we do.

Here at Sumner Place we strive to provide dignity in life, personalized care and promoting relationships of trust, confidence and loyalty to all of those we serve. Abby Lehr’s enthusiasm and dedication to Sumner Place is contagious.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to continue providing quality care to our residents. I feel so blessed to have been part of our Sumner Place family for the last four years and plan to continue our culture of Family Serving Family,” said Lehr.

Please help us in congratulating, Abby Lehr! Sumner Place offers long-term care, rehabilitation and memory support and is nestled in the near south neighborhood at 1750 S. 20th Street Lincoln, NE 68502. Sumner Place is a proud member of Vetter Senior Living.