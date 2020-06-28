A resource to help companies thrive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leaders of companies today wear multiple hats. Just imagine what you and your business could do if a few of those hats were worn by experts in their respective field only during times of need. We refer to this as fractional Leadership on Demand.

CFO Systems has recently expanded & developed a Business Solutions Division, a one-stop-shop for financial and human resource leadership. Let us deal with critical support functions so you may focus on your business. As a Midwest-based firm with deep roots in rural economies and smaller business, CFO Systems understands the important role entrepreneurs and business owners play the right financial and personnel management can make a world of difference to the success and growth of organizations.

We provide our clients with experienced part-time, interim and/or timeshare financial and human resources leaders. We do this by listening, actions & leading by becoming a part of your Team. Now more than ever, companies are challenged to operate with finite resources which makes the value of ‘fractional leadership’ even more significant. Business leaders, help strengthen the backbone of the American economy. CFO Systems wants to help these leaders & their business grow.