2022 Inspire Advisory Board announced

The Lincoln Journal Star proudly announces the 2022 Inspire Advisory board. The Inspire Awards celebrate women who have excelled not only in their professional lives but as leaders and role models.

Returning members include: Connie Edmond, managing partner, WRL CPA, Robin Eschliman, owner, Eschliman Commercial Real Estate, Peter Ferguson, youth development coordinator, Lincoln Public Schools, Ava Thomas, president and publisher, Lincoln Journal Star, Natalia Wiita, vice president of sales, Lincoln Journal Star and Sarah Wischhof, assistant vice president – marketing, Union Bank & Trust.

New 2022 Inspire board members include: Ashley Abramson, director of marketing, Hausmann Construction, Aakriti Agrawal, senior data governance specialist at Ameritas/co-founder of Girls Code Lincoln, Charlie Foster, assistant vice chancellor for inclusive student excellence, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Staci Haas, director of product – consumer services, Nelnet, Jen Landis, assistant professor of practice, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Meagan Liesveld, executive director, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, James Overcash, partner, Woods Aitken, and Diane Temme Stinton, chief executive officer, TMCO, Inc.

The 8th Annual Inspire – Celebrating Women’s Leadership Awards will take place on Wednesday, September 14, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This awards ceremony recognizes the impact of women’s leadership across several sectors, including business, entrepreneurship, government service, education, philanthropy, healthcare, and nonprofit. Additional awards include the young leader’s award, scholarship and Woman of the Year.

Last year, over 200 nominees were submitted by the public and reviewed by the Inspire Advisory board. The top five finalists will be invited to the awards luncheon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, September 14, 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. where the winners of each award will be announced. Nominations can be submitted at InspireLincoln.com. Current sponsors for the Inspire Women’s leadership awards are Ameritas, Doane University, Purdue Global, Union Bank & Trust, Woodhouse and Woods Aitken.

For more information about participating in this event, please contact Mary Weixelman, 402.473.7442 or mweixelman@journalstar.com.