2022 awardees announced at NRC annual conference

The Nebraska Recycling Council (NRC) held its annual conference in Lincoln on Thursday, September 15, under the theme, “Rediscovering Recycling: Evolving Markets + Evolving Perspectives.” The aim of this annual event is to recognize the accomplishments of member organizations and provide learning opportunities for resource management professionals.

The 2022 award winners are as follows: Waste diversion product award– Novozymes; End market award- Green Fiber; Green Team award – BVH Architecture; Advocacy award- Lincoln Public Schools; Commonwealth award – Keep Keith County Beautiful; Member of the year award – Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction

Executive Director Haley Nolde applauded each award winner at the conference, noting their work and efforts in the state. A brief video was created for each of the award winners and posted on the NRC website, https://nrcne.org/2022-conference/ .

The Nebraska Recycling Council would also like to recognize our award sponsor, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities: Solid Waste Management Division, for their meaningful support.

