2020 Inspire Advisory Board announced

The Lincoln Journal Star proudly announces the 2020 Inspire Advisory Board. The Inspire Awards celebrate women who have excelled not only in their professional lives but as leaders and role models.
Returning members include: Carissa Bullock, vice president - marketing, Cornhusker Bank, Joy Citta, retired from Lincoln Police, Shannon Harner, executive director, NIFA, Marcia Hunter, warehouse unit manager, Molex LLC, Jasmine Kingsley, SVP legal and people, general counsel, Hudl, Michaella Kumke, community engagement director, Food Bank of Lincoln, Monica Ledbetter, market manager, Prosperity Home Mortgage, Becky Perrett, director of marketing, Runza National, C.J. Thoma, president & CEO, Foundation for Educational Services, Ava Thomas, president and publisher, Lincoln Journal Star, Natalia Wiita, vice president of sales, Lincoln Journal Star.
New 2020 Inspire board members include: Connie Edmond, managing partner, WRL CPA, Peter Ferguson, youth development coordinator, Lincoln Public Schools and Betsy Perez, vice president – marketing, Union Bank & Trust.
The 6th Annual Inspire – Celebrating Women’s Leadership Awards will take place on Wednesday, September 16, at the Embassy Suites. This awards ceremony recognizes the impact of women’s leadership across several sectors, including business, entrepreneurship, government service, education, philanthropy, healthcare, and nonprofit. Additional awards include the Future Business Leader Award and Scholarship which is presented to a young female leader as well as Woman of the Year.
This year, over 200 nominees were submitted by the public and reviewed by the Inspire Advisory board. The top five finalists will be invited to the awards luncheon, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. September 16 at the Embassy Suites, where the winners of each award will be announced. The event will also be live-streamed. Information on viewing the awards is available at journalstar.com/inspire.
Current sponsors for the Inspire Women’s leadership awards are Ameritas, Assurity, Home Real Estate, Nelnet, Union Bank and Woods Bros Realty.
For more information about participating in this event, please contact Deanna Walz, 402.473.7161 or dwalz@journalstar.com.
