2020 Inspire Advisory Board announced

This year, over 200 nominees were submitted by the public and reviewed by the Inspire Advisory board. The top five finalists will be invited to the awards luncheon, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. September 16 at the Embassy Suites, where the winners of each award will be announced. The event will also be live-streamed. Information on viewing the awards is available at journalstar.com/inspire.