Timpte would like to recognize and congratulate employees who received the 2019 Tom Gamel Innovation Awards! This is the 3rd year this program has been in place to recognize outstanding and innovative performance amongst our team members. These awards honor Tom Gamel’s tremendous support of Timpte during his 50 years of service with our company as well as his leadership and commitment to Timpte and its employees.
Each recipient was nominated by a fellow employee or group of employees and received a cash award, as well as an individual recognition plaque. They will also be recognized on a historical Tom Gamel wall mounted plaque.
2019 Tom Gamel Innovation Award Winners at our Thunderstone location are as follows:
Fleet Program For Thunderstone Award received by Michele Hagen, office manager, Lincoln, Nebraska. Timpte is proud to announce that Michele Hagen received a Tom Gamel Innovation Award. This was a Customer and Financial Focus Innovation. Hagen brought to the teams’ attention an opportunity for Thunderstone to sell more tarps for the dump truck market. She brought additional revenue to Thunderstone and created potential future sales.
Improved Cable Utilization Award received by Andrew Bohnenstingl, assembler II, Lincoln, Nebraska. Timpte is proud to announce that Andrew Bohnenstingl received a Tom Gamel Innovation Award. This was a Financial Focus Innovation. Bohnenstingl came up with the idea of shortening the 32’ cable by 4” to eliminate roll scrap. This saves 2,700 ft of wire per year and allows the company to build 85 more power units for the same cost.
Big congratulations to the award winners as well as all other nominees for this special award. Timpte appreciates the hard work and dedication of their employees!
