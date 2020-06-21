× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Timpte would like to recognize and congratulate employees who received the 2019 Tom Gamel Innovation Awards! This is the 3rd year this program has been in place to recognize outstanding and innovative performance amongst our team members. These awards honor Tom Gamel’s tremendous support of Timpte during his 50 years of service with our company as well as his leadership and commitment to Timpte and its employees.

Each recipient was nominated by a fellow employee or group of employees and received a cash award, as well as an individual recognition plaque. They will also be recognized on a historical Tom Gamel wall mounted plaque.

2019 Tom Gamel Innovation Award Winners at our Thunderstone location are as follows:

Fleet Program For Thunderstone Award received by Michele Hagen, office manager, Lincoln, Nebraska. Timpte is proud to announce that Michele Hagen received a Tom Gamel Innovation Award. This was a Customer and Financial Focus Innovation. Hagen brought to the teams’ attention an opportunity for Thunderstone to sell more tarps for the dump truck market. She brought additional revenue to Thunderstone and created potential future sales.