122522-ljs-bach-1061_merged

Andrew Corbin, NP, joins Genesis Psychiatric Group, LLC
Genesis Psychiatric Group is pleased to welcome Andrew Corbin, PMHNP-BC, to their group practice. Mr. Corbin is a Board Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Nursing at Union College and his Masters of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Corbin has experience working with the adult population on an inpatient medical, residential, and psychiatric setting as well as served as a clinical instructor for undergraduate nursing students while in graduate school. Corbin can provide psychiatric evaluations and psychopharmacological management to individuals age eighteen and older. For more information or to schedule an appointment please call 402-454-7454.
O’Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz, PC LLO
The law firm of O’Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce the hiring of Morgan Schroeder as an associate attorney. Schroeder earned her B.S. in International Business from the University of Nebraska—Lincoln and is a native of Fairbury, Nebraska. Schroeder is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law. Schroeder assists clients in the areas of business and commercial transactions, employment law, estate planning, and corporate law.
O’Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. provides legal services in the areas of business law, mergers and acquisitions, estate planning, real estate, banking, government, labor relations, employment, and commercial litigation.